Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Trading Down 2.2%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 4,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the quarter. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF accounts for 10.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 95.92% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF worth $136,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.