Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.59

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.59 and traded as high as $26.98. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 1,182,162 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the third quarter worth $3,569,000.

