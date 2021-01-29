Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Short Interest Up 193.2% in January

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of LNGR stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Longevity Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
