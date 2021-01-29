Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Short Interest Up 193.2% in January

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of LNGR stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Longevity Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,068,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

