Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Down 1.6%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.86. 2,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.