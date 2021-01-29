Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EFAS stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.94% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.