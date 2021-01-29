Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of CATH opened at $46.52 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

