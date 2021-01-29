Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) Trading 0% Higher

Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) shares rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.