GNY (GNY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.45 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00007294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 487.8% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $516.66 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.00766346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.24 or 0.03821886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017650 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

