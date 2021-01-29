GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 9.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 2,791,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,453,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. Equities analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,829 shares of company stock worth $3,462,752.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

