Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Golar LNG worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

