Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.12.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 231.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
