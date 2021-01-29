Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 231.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

