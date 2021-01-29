Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

GMLP stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.