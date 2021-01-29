Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 8,704,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,883,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,503,000 after purchasing an additional 461,848 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,567,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,831,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

