Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 8,704,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,883,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.
The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.
