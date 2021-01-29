Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches Market Cap of $10,628.62

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $10,628.62 and $4,254.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

