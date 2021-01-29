Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,205 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,205 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

