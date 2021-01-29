Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.50. Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 441,322 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

