GoldenPyrex Price Tops $0.0520 on Top Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $520,105.41 and approximately $4,244.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049276 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00128894 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269606 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066094 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00066506 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035710 BTC.
