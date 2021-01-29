GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $53,155.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007513 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006452 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000238 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.