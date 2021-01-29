Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 2,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 31.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

