Golem (GLM) Market Cap Hits $116.28 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $116.28 million and $3.03 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.35 or 0.04093720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars.

