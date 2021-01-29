Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 2.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 15,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,163. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.