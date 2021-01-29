Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.22. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,502 shares of company stock valued at $127,244 in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.