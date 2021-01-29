Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $9.77 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

