GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in January

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS GPTGF remained flat at $$3.34 on Friday. GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

