GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,125,012 shares of company stock worth $297,056,224 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.