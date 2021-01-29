Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GROUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Grafton Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GROUF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

