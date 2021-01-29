Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $576.10

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $576.10 and last traded at $568.11, with a volume of 29235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $572.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Graham alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.94 and its 200-day moving average is $444.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total value of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,175.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Graham by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.