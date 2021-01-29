Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price fell 6.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. 78,056,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 34,539,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Specifically, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 432,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $90,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,625.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,965,536 shares of company stock worth $4,091,756. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.56.

The company has a market cap of $215.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

