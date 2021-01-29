Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

