GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Trading 0.8% Higher

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.63. 73,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 74,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.