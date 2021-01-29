GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,630.57 and $2,459.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00257271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00063468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033387 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,145,213 tokens. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

