Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.69

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.69 and traded as high as $43.17. Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 332,354 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1,861.30.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.2290375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Young sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total transaction of C$50,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,636.48. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total value of C$442,643.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,969.90. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,138 over the last quarter.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

