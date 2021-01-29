Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$31.00 at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.75.

GWO traded down C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$29.11. The company had a trading volume of 447,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a current ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$18.88 and a one year high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1020675 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

