Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GDLNF remained flat at $$0.25 on Friday. 252,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

