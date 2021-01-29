Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GDLNF remained flat at $$0.25 on Friday. 252,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
