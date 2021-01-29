Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells $193,140.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00.

GNLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 697,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,993. The company has a market cap of $411.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

