Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $7.94. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 126,252 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 96,484 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.