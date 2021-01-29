Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $7.94. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 126,252 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.21.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.
