GreenPower Price Tops $0.0311 on Exchanges (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, GreenPower has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenPower has a total market cap of $100.63 million and $48,357.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

