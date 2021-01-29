Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Up 9.6%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares shot up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $37.50. 420,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 291,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

