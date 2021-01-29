Grid+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,430.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $92,430.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.40 or 0.00836526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.93 or 0.04033140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.