GridCoin (GRC) One Day Volume Tops $7,909.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $7,909.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,639,845 coins and its circulating supply is 411,986,813 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

