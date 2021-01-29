Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Griffon alerts:

NYSE GFF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,397. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.