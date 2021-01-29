Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,487.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03985482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00387627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.01183455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00499880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00406975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00248502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,104,240 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.