Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $2,171,844.62 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $2,171,844.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,730,320.00.

On Monday, January 25th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 827,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 90,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

