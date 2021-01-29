Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPI opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

