GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Up 281.3% in January

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

