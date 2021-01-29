GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GGTTF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 135,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,539. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
GTEC Company Profile
