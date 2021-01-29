Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GCAAF remained flat at $$16.71 during trading on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

