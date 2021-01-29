Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 8.1%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81. 19,418,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 46,335,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

