Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 8.1%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81. 19,418,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 46,335,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.