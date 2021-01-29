Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $10,964.83 and approximately $58.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00843097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.85 or 0.04126859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017612 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

