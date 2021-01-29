Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 58,260 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,260 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 959,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.16 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

